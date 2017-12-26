440 turn up for Curia Christmas lunch... but Caritas does not see it a success

The Archbishop's Curia and Caritas yesterday hosted 440 lonely people for a hearty Christmas Day lunch, but they are not proclaiming the event a success.

“The success would have been had nobody turned up, and everybody could share Christmas with a loved one,” Caritas PRO Marika Mizzi told Times of Malta.

But, she said, the event was a joyous and rewarding one, with those present able to enjoy Christmas and the Caritas army of volunteers able to learn valuable information they will follow up to assist those who need help.

“For example, he heard several people say they have no heaters to warm up their houses,” Ms Mizzi said.

But what struck her most was a comment that it was better not to have anything to eat, than not to have company.

Several lamented that their children no longer visited them.

This was the third edition of the event, with 380 having turned up last year.

The food was provided by the Alf Mizzi Foundation, while the Office of the President donated the dessert. Several other companies and individuals also made donations.

President Marie-Louise Coleiro and Archbishop Charles Scicluna were among the visitors, who encouraged the guests and thanked the volunteers.