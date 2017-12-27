X

Closing in:

Advert
Tuesday, December 26, 2017, 14:57

€1.5 million road works project in Gozo announced

Most are residential

Photo: George Scerri, Gozo Ministry

Photo: George Scerri, Gozo Ministry

A €1.5 million road works project in Gozo was announced today by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana.

The minister said a number of roads which needed to be rebuilt were identified after meeting all Gozitan councils. Most roads were residential and the ministry, in agreement with the respective councils, felt the need to take action.

She said this would not be the only investment on roads in 2018. Another €1.8 million had been voted by the ministry for roads under its responsibility.

The ministry, she said, was going to insist on quality and would not accept cosmetic work.

The roads included in the initiative announced today are:

Għajnsielem    -           Triq iż-Żewwieqa

Għarb              -          Triq tal-Virtù u Triq Tumas Cassar

Għasri              -         Trejqet San Pupulju, Trejqet Dun Ġuzepp Cassar and                                         Trejqet id-Dehra, Triq it-Tamar u parti minn Triq il-Fanal

Kerċem           -           Triq Wied il-Lunzjata

Nadur              -          Triq il-Qortin

Qala                -          Triq ta’ Kassja u triq ġdida fi Triq il-Mitħna

San Lawrenz      -        Triq id-Duluri u Triq il-Wileġ

Sannat             -         Triq l-20 ta’ Lulju u parti minn Triq Seguna

Xagħra            -          Triq Għajn Ħożna

Xewkija          -           Triq il-Knisja

Żebbuġ            -         Triq Sagħtrija

 

The ministry would also be working on Triq Għajn Qatet in Victoria, Triq Ġorf in Xagħra, Triq il-Ħamrija in Xewkija, the continuation of Triq Sannat and Triq Gerxija in Ta’ Sannat, the wearing course of Triq id-Dwejra in San Lawrenz as well as studies on the road that from Nadur leads to Triq Sant Antnin in Għajnsielem, the Victoria ringroad and an alternative road to Mġarr harbour.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Surprised police find girl, six, walking alone in Żejtun at night

  2. How phone data helped police home in on suspects

  3. Private eye nabbed by sharp-eyed police inspector

  4. 440 turn up for Curia Christmas lunch... but Caritas does not...

  5. 755 cars stopped for Christmas Eve police checks

  6. Watch: L-Istrina surpasses last year's record

  7. Five-year-old dies after choking on food - report

  8. Man accused of importing drugs on Christmas Eve

  9. Police traffic tickets plummet to five-year low

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-12-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed