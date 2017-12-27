€1.5 million road works project in Gozo announced
Most are residential
A €1.5 million road works project in Gozo was announced today by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana.
The minister said a number of roads which needed to be rebuilt were identified after meeting all Gozitan councils. Most roads were residential and the ministry, in agreement with the respective councils, felt the need to take action.
She said this would not be the only investment on roads in 2018. Another €1.8 million had been voted by the ministry for roads under its responsibility.
The ministry, she said, was going to insist on quality and would not accept cosmetic work.
The roads included in the initiative announced today are:
Għajnsielem - Triq iż-Żewwieqa
Għarb - Triq tal-Virtù u Triq Tumas Cassar
Għasri - Trejqet San Pupulju, Trejqet Dun Ġuzepp Cassar and Trejqet id-Dehra, Triq it-Tamar u parti minn Triq il-Fanal
Kerċem - Triq Wied il-Lunzjata
Nadur - Triq il-Qortin
Qala - Triq ta’ Kassja u triq ġdida fi Triq il-Mitħna
San Lawrenz - Triq id-Duluri u Triq il-Wileġ
Sannat - Triq l-20 ta’ Lulju u parti minn Triq Seguna
Xagħra - Triq Għajn Ħożna
Xewkija - Triq il-Knisja
Żebbuġ - Triq Sagħtrija
The ministry would also be working on Triq Għajn Qatet in Victoria, Triq Ġorf in Xagħra, Triq il-Ħamrija in Xewkija, the continuation of Triq Sannat and Triq Gerxija in Ta’ Sannat, the wearing course of Triq id-Dwejra in San Lawrenz as well as studies on the road that from Nadur leads to Triq Sant Antnin in Għajnsielem, the Victoria ringroad and an alternative road to Mġarr harbour.
