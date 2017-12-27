€1.5 million road works project in Gozo announced

Photo: George Scerri, Gozo Ministry

A €1.5 million road works project in Gozo was announced today by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana.

The minister said a number of roads which needed to be rebuilt were identified after meeting all Gozitan councils. Most roads were residential and the ministry, in agreement with the respective councils, felt the need to take action.

She said this would not be the only investment on roads in 2018. Another €1.8 million had been voted by the ministry for roads under its responsibility.

The ministry, she said, was going to insist on quality and would not accept cosmetic work.

The roads included in the initiative announced today are:

Għajnsielem - Triq iż-Żewwieqa

Għarb - Triq tal-Virtù u Triq Tumas Cassar

Għasri - Trejqet San Pupulju, Trejqet Dun Ġuzepp Cassar and Trejqet id-Dehra, Triq it-Tamar u parti minn Triq il-Fanal

Kerċem - Triq Wied il-Lunzjata

Nadur - Triq il-Qortin

Qala - Triq ta’ Kassja u triq ġdida fi Triq il-Mitħna

San Lawrenz - Triq id-Duluri u Triq il-Wileġ

Sannat - Triq l-20 ta’ Lulju u parti minn Triq Seguna

Xagħra - Triq Għajn Ħożna

Xewkija - Triq il-Knisja

Żebbuġ - Triq Sagħtrija

The ministry would also be working on Triq Għajn Qatet in Victoria, Triq Ġorf in Xagħra, Triq il-Ħamrija in Xewkija, the continuation of Triq Sannat and Triq Gerxija in Ta’ Sannat, the wearing course of Triq id-Dwejra in San Lawrenz as well as studies on the road that from Nadur leads to Triq Sant Antnin in Għajnsielem, the Victoria ringroad and an alternative road to Mġarr harbour.