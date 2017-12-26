Live: Football transfers news and rumours

Moussa Dembele could be about to move to the English Premier League.

The winter transfer window is less than a week away and the timesofmalta.com SportsDesk is back with you to follow all the latest gossip and rumours from the football world, including the Maltese Premier League.

So stay with us for the next five weeks to keep yourself up-to-date with all that is happening.

2.15pm David Moyes is interested in signing Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi.

N'Zonzi, 29, has struggled for form this season, and has been made available for transfer ahead of the January window.

"I think he's somebody who would be of interest to us if he came on the market," Moyes told reporters.

Harry Kane - Tottenham

2.00pm This may not be a transfer news but still very much one of the stories of the day as Harry Kane has made the English Premier League history by scoring a record 37 goals in a calendar year when putting Tottenham ahead against Burnley.

The previous record was held by Alan Shearer who had scored 36 goals for his former club Newcastle.

1.45pm Arsenal will go head to head with Chelsea in a £30m battle for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

The Express reported yesterday that Chelsea have been tracking the 20-year-old for some time, with manager Antonio Conte keen for reinforcements along his front line, while Arsenal want him as an extra wide man after losing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the summer.

1.30pm Marouane Fellaini looks set to leave Manchester United after he reportedly turned down a new contract.

The towering Belgian midfielder is out of contract in the summer and reports said that he is not planning to remain at Old Trafford.

Fellaini has begun looking for a new team, and has already been approached with an offer from China.

1.15pm Dutch defender Stefan De Vrij has reportedly been told he can leave Lazio during the January transfer window.

A report published on The Mirror said that Lazio chiefs have told the Dutchman he is free to move on in the new year if someone meets their valuation.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is believed to have been eyeing up the 25-year-old as he looks to bolster his defensive ranks.

Tony Pulis – Middlesbrough manager

1.05pm Middlesbrough have appointed Tony Pulis as manager following the departure of Garry Monk.

The Sky Bet Championship club parted company with Monk on Saturday after the 2-1 victory at Sheffield Wednesday left them ninth in the table.

Pulis has been out of work since November when he left Premier League strugglers West Brom, but the Teesside club have now announced he will be the man they hope can lead them to promotion.

1pm The major transfer news coming about during Christmas was regarding Celtic's promising striker Moussa Dembele who is on the verge of leaving Scottish champions Rangers.

SkySports reported that Brighton have held talks about signing Dembele from Celtic.

One source close to the talks told Sky Sports News that an £18m fee has been agreed between the clubs, but Celtic and Brighton deny this.

However, it is understood that negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing.