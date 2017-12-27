X

Closing in:

Tuesday, December 26, 2017, 16:22

Celtic defeat Dundee

Celtic's Callum McGregor (left) and Dundee Glen Kamara battle for the ball during the Scottish Premiership match at Dens Park.

Celtic moved 11 points clear of Aberdeen at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership with a businesslike 2-0 Boxing Day win over Dundee at Dens Park.

In-form wide-man James Forrest opened the scoring from close range in the eighth minute before former Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths added a second ahead of the break for the impressive visitors.

Brendan Rodgers' side dropped a gear in the second half but still had plenty in hand as they increased their advantage over the Dons who host Partick Thistle on Wednesday night.

The champions finish up before the winter break with an Old Firm derby against Rangers at Parkhead next Saturday. Having targeted a double-figures lead at the top by then, Rodgers' side will be confident following three wins in the wake of their shock 4-0 defeat by Hearts at Tynecastle.

