Tickets on sale for President’s New Year’s Concert

Photo: Shutterstock

The arrival of a new year marks another edition of the President’s New Year’s Concert, which will be held on January 7 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

Organised by Festivals Malta, Arts Council Malta and the Malta Philarmonic Orchestra, the concert is inspired by the world-famous New Year concerts organised by the Vienna Philharmonic. In fact, the President’s New Year’s Concert welcomes the arrival of a new year with a programme of festive music – naturally, including numbers by Johann Strauss II – under the direction of Mro John Galea.

This year’s edition of the concert will also feature a selection of beautiful arias performed by two renowned Maltese singers: soprano Miriam Cauchi and mezzo-soprano Marvic Monreal.

Tickets for this concert are priced at just €10, and all proceeds will be donated to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, which directly assists people going through difficult situations and indirectly helps many other causes through its support of numerous Maltese charities.

Booking is now open, and tickets may be purchased through mcc.com.mt or through the Mediterranean Conference Centre’s box office.