Announcements - December 26, 2017

MICALLEF. On December 25, CARMEN nèe Cini of Luqa, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Catholic Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Anthony, her son John, daughters Claire, Marija and Dorianne and her husband Roland Cachia, grandchildren Martina, Jan, Zac and Tyler. The funeral leaves St Vincent De Paul today, Wednesday, December 27 at 2.30pm for Luqa parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment at the Luqa Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On December 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMILIA (Nini), née Formosa, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Silvio, her devoted son Manuel, her grandchildren Mauro and Daniela and their mother Lorraine, her brothers in Australia Anthony, Philip and Charles, their spouses and families and other relatives, in-laws and friends. Special thanks to Leonora, all her carers and the staff at Derma Ward I, Boffa Hospital.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, Wednesday, December 27 at 8am for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.Thank You, Lord, for sharing with us the gift of her life and grant her eternal peace.

BONETT. On December 23, JEAN, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by his family and the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his dear wife Emilie, his daughter Chou, his beloved grandchildren Nick and Ben, Brian, his brothers Ramon and Frederick, his sister Germaine, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital on December 28 at 7.15am for Balzan parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May God grant him eternal rest.