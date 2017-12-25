Watch: Dramatic helicopter rescue in Alaska
Crew member needed medical evacuation
A US Coast Guard helicopter lifted a man off a cargo ship in waters near Alaska after he began to suffer symptoms of appendicitis. Zachary Goelman reports.
Footage released by the US Coast Guard shows a man lifted from a boat in the frigid waters of Alaska.
The Coast Guard said a Jayhawk helicopter medevaced a crew member from the 652-foot vessel Snowy approximately 122 miles southwest of Adak in the Aleutian Islands on December 23.
The 27-year-old man lifted from the boat was reportedly suffering symptoms of appendicitis.
