Watch: Dramatic helicopter rescue in Alaska

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: American Coast Guard

A US Coast Guard helicopter lifted a man off a cargo ship in waters near Alaska after he began to suffer symptoms of appendicitis. Zachary Goelman reports.

Footage released by the US Coast Guard shows a man lifted from a boat in the frigid waters of Alaska.

The Coast Guard said a Jayhawk helicopter medevaced a crew member from the 652-foot vessel Snowy approximately 122 miles southwest of Adak in the Aleutian Islands on December 23.

The 27-year-old man lifted from the boat was reportedly suffering symptoms of appendicitis.