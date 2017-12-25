Surprised policemen find girl, six, walking alone in Zejtun street at night
She got out of a car where she had been sleeping
A six-year-old girl was picked up by a police patrol last night after she was found walking in a street in Zejtun, clutching a toy.
Informed sources said the girl had apparently been asleep in a car while her father stopped for a drink in a bar.
She woke up, and on finding herself alone, got out of the car.
The officers took her to Zejtun police station and managed to track down her father. He was questioned and the daughter was then handed back to him.
Investigations are continuing.
