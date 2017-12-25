X

Closing in:

Monday, December 25, 2017, 15:21

Man to be charged on Tuesday over drug haul

150kg cannabis found on Sunday

The police have arrested the man they believe was behind the 150kg haul of cannabis found on Christmas Eve, and will arraign him on Tuesday.

The drugs were in a van that had arrived on the catamaran from Sicily.

Read: Busy Christmas weekend for Customs - Major drug haul in Grand Harbour

Police said that the 42 year old, from Msida, will be charged with importation of the drugs as well as having an unlicensed weapon, among other things.

The case will be heard by Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras.

 

 

