755 cars were stopped and 47 people were booked on Christmas Eve in a wide net of police checks.

Roadblocks were mounted in Baħar iċ-Ċaghaq, Burmarrad, Mosta, Naxxar, St Paul's Bay, St Julian's, Pembroke, Paceville, Valletta, Tarxien, Paola, Luqa and Żejtun.

Eight were booked for driving without a valid licence, two were drink-driving, 29 were not using a seatbelt and eight were using mobile phones, among other contraventions.