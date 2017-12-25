X

Closing in:

Advert
Monday, December 25, 2017, 20:42

Obituary

MIFSUD. On Sunday, December 24, at Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, Fr CARMEL MIFSUD, aged 96, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his nephews and nieces, his brothers the Salesians of Don Bosco, Sliema, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Dar tal-Kleru tomorrow, Tuesday, December 26 at 1.15pm for St Patrick’s church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the Salesian grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - December 24, 2017

  2. HSBC Malta Christmas staff party

  3. Thomas Smith Charity Swim raises €8,000 in aid of the MCCF

  4. Pharmacies open today

  5. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  6. Qatari National Day reception

  7. Some fun and Christmas spirit…

  8. Cavaliere di Sicilia title for Esperanto Academy member

  9. Royal Commonwealth Society (Malta Branch) celebrates official...

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 25-12-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed