Obituary
MIFSUD. On Sunday, December 24, at Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, Fr CARMEL MIFSUD, aged 96, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his nephews and nieces, his brothers the Salesians of Don Bosco, Sliema, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Dar tal-Kleru tomorrow, Tuesday, December 26 at 1.15pm for St Patrick’s church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the Salesian grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.