Sunday, December 24, 2017, 10:33

Bethlehem at Christmas - clashes and tear gas

Anti-Trump protests continue

Israeli forces fired on Palestinians protesters in Bethlehem on Saturday and protests are continuing today in Bethlehem.

There have been regular protests by Palestinians and pro-Palestinian groups across the Middle East since US President Donald Trump said he recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel earlier this month.

Trump's controversial stance has drawn criticism from Arab and Muslim countries and the UN general assembly.

Some of the protesters dressed as Santa Claus.

The Israeli military fired tear-gas at them.

On Friday, two Palestinian protesters were shot dead by Israeli forces.

Despite calls from human rights groups for Israeli authorities to stop using "excessive force," violence continues.  

