Emirates’ Hello 2018 welcomes the new year with attractive fares

Emirates has launched its Hello 2018 fare sale, offering special deals on Economy Class flights to popular destinations.

For those looking to take their dream holiday or visit their loved ones, these attractive fares can be booked between January 8 and 21.

The special sale includes 24 destinations across Emirates’ global network for a travel period beginning on January 15 and ending on June 30.

Passengers who travel Emirates can enjoy over 2,500 channels of entertainment and films, through Ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system. Passengers across all cabins will be served a variety of fine wines and regionally inspired cuisine prepared using fresh ingredients. They will also experience the famed hospitality of the airline’s multi-cultural cabin crew, including crew from Malta. For the Hello 2018 fare sale, luggage allowance to all destinations is 20 kg, except for Australia where the allowance is increased to 30 kilos.

From welcoming its 100th A380, to announcing refreshed interiors for its B777 aircraft and a refurbished A380 Onboard Lounge to introducing Newark via Athens, Phnom Penh and Zagreb to its global network, Emirates continues to expand both its fleet and its product, maintaining its role as an industry leader and striving to exceed passenger’s expectations.

Other 2017 accomplishments for Emirates include being recognised as Best Airline in the World at the inaugural Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for Airlines, winning four awards at the 2017 Business Traveller Awards, another two awards at the prestigious ULTRAS 2017 Awards, a Passenger choice award for Best Entertainment at the 2017 APEX Passenger Choice Awards and winning the World’s Best Inflight Entertainment award for a record 13th year at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2017.

Emirates looks forward to continuing its expansion in the coming years, with 40 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners on order and rapidly increasing their network even further thanks to a partnership with flydubai.

To book your next flight with Emirates contact your local travel agent or visit www.emirates.com/mt.