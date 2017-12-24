For decades, virtual reality has been billed as the next big thing. In recent years, however, virtual reality has stepped up, with big players recognising its potential – in 2014, for instance, Facebook spent more than $2 billion on acquiring Oculus, the creators of the Oculus Rift headset.

In 2017, other developers and manufacturers brought their offerings to market. For those with a limited budget, Google developed Cardboard – at the bargain basket end of the market, Google’s Cardboard works with Android, iPhones and Google phones to create 3D and VR effects.

For a better experience, Samsung continued to develop its Gear VR while the Oculus Rift packs sensational experiences through its high-resolution screen, headphones, movement sensors and touch controllers. HTC Vive and PlayStation VR also continued to be game changers in the market.

In the new year, expect your entertainment to become more virtual.