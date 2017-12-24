Tech it to the next level

No one can predict the future. Especially with technology, that great mover and shaker which moves with the proverbial pedal to the metal and shakes the way we work and play. And yet, one can make an educated guess, based on the tech trends that shaped the year that’s running out of time.

One of the biggest trends this year was the exponential growth in computer power. True, it’s not the most visible or exciting trend – yet it is the most important, since it is the one element which fuels all the other massive tech advances. Cloud computing, for instance, has enabled businesses to store amounts of data beyond any infrastructural limit they have. This is also the case of software-as-a-service platforms, which allow businesses to rent server space, software and processing power from third-party providers, thus eliminating the need for heavy infrastructural investments.

Those businesses which know how to gather that data – and more importantly, use it as leverage – will continue to maintain their advantage

The next big thing in computing power is quantum computing. While it is still too early to say how this will affect the average business, one thing is certain – it will come, and it will be disruptive.

This past year has also upped the datafication of our lives. The amount of data available to us is constantly increasing and those businesses which know how to gather that data – and more importantly, use it as leverage – will continue to maintain their advantage over the dinosaurs.

In 2017, the internet-of-things also made further inroads into our lives. Everyday devices are becoming smarter and new products and services are increasingly connected.

So what’s in store for the new year? In 2018, technology is set to give greater importance to artificial intelligence, machine learning and the internet-of-things.

Get ready to step into the future.