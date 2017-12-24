Money talks
It’s been a year in which cryptocurrencies have become part of our daily conversations, with regular debates on their value, security, opportunities and threats.
While cryptocurrency regulation will continue to be the main topic in the new year, it is being predicted that most central banks – known for being traditional, sluggish traders – will start buying cryptocurrencies to boost their foreign reserves. That could further push cryptocurrencies to the daily mainstream of commerce.
Cryptocurrencies will continue to gain in value in 2018.
