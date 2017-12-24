X

Closing in:

Sunday, December 24, 2017

Everything is intelligent

Intelligent things will interact in a more cohesive way with the world.

Artificial intelligence is popularly translated into red-horizon futures where robots try to annihilate the human race.

But that is only the doom-and-gloom version of artificial intelligence. In reality, artificial intelligence comes in various other forms – and there isn’t a laser gun in sight.

In the new year, it is expected that more applications and services will incorporate artificial intelligence at some level. Most new smartphones will pack a dedicated AI chip, creating an intelligence layer between users and systems for transforming work and play into more predictive and personalised experiences.

The combination of artificial intelligence and machine learning will also be strengthened.

Services and devices like Google Home and Amazon Echo are already leading the way – for the new year, expect smart devices to gain further insight into our patterns and routines and use that knowledge to improve homes and offices.

