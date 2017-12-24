SKA MALTA acquires new title

SKA Malta members.

Shotokan Karate-DO Association (SKA) Malta will change its name into JKA MALTA SKA, following a prestigious recognition by the Japan Karate Association (JKA) headquarters in Tokyo, the highest Karate Authority in Japan and worldwide.

On December 2, 23 SKA members travelled to Inverigo, in Milan, to attend the International JKA Italy Gasshuku during which SKA Chief instructor Sensei Edward Aquilina was presented the official certificate of membership for JKA MALTA SKA.

This membership will enable the SKA Malta organization to be officially acknowledged as JKA’s new independent branch representative in Malta.

During the event in Malta, SKA members with a black belt had their advanced examinations which enabled them to obtain JKA Grades and license qualifications in the presence of renowned Japanese examiners including Sensei Seizo Izumiya, 7th Dan instructor from JKA and Sensei Takeshi Naito, 7th Dan, JKA Italy’s Chief Instructor and national team coach.

Following this acknowledgement from the JKA, JKA MALTA SKA will provide further more opportunities to its members to participate in international meetings, under the auspices of a highly-recognised world organization.