Marsaxlokk ASC in Maribor

Marsaxlokk ASC.

Just a few short months after forming Malta's newest swimming club, last weekend Marsaxlokk ASC athletes travelled to Maribor, Slovenia to take part in their first long-course international competition.

On December 9 and 10, the swimmers put their skills to the test against 250 other athletes at the MM Maribor Meet 2017, an annual event, organised in accordance with FINA rules.

Unfazed by experienced competition from clubs across Slovenia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Romania, including European champions and a former Olympian, this small squad were impressive from the start.

Alexandra McGonigle delivered an early result by breaking her own Group D age group record in the 50m breaststroke. McGonigle clocked a time of 34.02, beating her previous record of 34.39 achieved in Gzira last month.

Spurred on by success, medals were awarded to Sasha Gatt, Kyle Buhagiar and Matthew Zammit for their heat swims and three others from the nine-strong squad joined them in the finals.

During the next morning's competition, heat swim results included a seasonal best swim for Lisa Cini and medals awarded to Kyra Jade Debono, Sasha Gatt, Maya Schembri Rogers and Kyle Buhagiar.

By the Sunday afternoon session, the team had qualified for 14 finals. Three podium places were achieved in the 12-15 age group finals with Sasha Gatt placing first in the 50m backstroke, Kyra Jade Debono achieving first in the 200m fly and Maya Schembri Rogers winning third place for her 400m freestyle.

Swimming in the open category, 20 year old Kim Castelletti swam a stunning 50m fly to win a bronze medal.

In the 100m breaststroke final, McGonigle finished as she started by breaking the Group D age group record in a time of 1.16.59, previously 1.16.78, created by Amy Micallef in 2014 in Gzira.

Commenting on his squad's success, Coach, Catalin Stan, said, "Overseas exposure is important for any athlete and I'm delighted with the way the squad has come together in relatively short pace of time, trained hard and achieved results. As well as podium places, seasonal best times and age group records, we've achieved 13 all important personal best times; I'm happy and I know there's more to come."