Sunday, December 24, 2017, 07:33

Two injured as car crashes into porch

Driver seriously injured

A 27-year-old man was seriously injured last night when he lost control of his car, which crashed into the porch of a house in Luqa.

The accident happened at 1.10am in Qormi Road, Luqa.

A 25-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was slightly injured.

The victims, both from Qormi, are being treated in hospital.

