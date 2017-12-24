Two injured as car crashes into porch
Driver seriously injured
A 27-year-old man was seriously injured last night when he lost control of his car, which crashed into the porch of a house in Luqa.
The accident happened at 1.10am in Qormi Road, Luqa.
A 25-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was slightly injured.
The victims, both from Qormi, are being treated in hospital.
