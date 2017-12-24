Today's front pages - December 24, 2017

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi is considering offering Air Malta pilots a tax-free option on part of their salaries in an attempt to break the deadlock in negotiations over a new five-year collective agreement.

The newspaper also reports that Maltese researchers have discovered two genes in a vital breakthrough that holds out new hope for the treatment of ALS, a degenerative neurological disease.

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports that the owners of a petrol station which was controversially granted a permit on ODZ land, had donated €20,000 to the Labour Party last year. Another application for ODZ development is pending.

MaltaToday in an almost headline-only front page with a picture of Daphne Caruana Galizia describes 2017 as a 'deadly year'. It reflects on the work of the murdered blogger.

It-Torċa focuses on trafficking of women, and how shelters are full.

Il-Mument leads with the dire security situation of Christians in Pakistan, homing in on the plight of Maltese missionaries. It also reports on the exchange greetings yesterday between the public and the PN leader.

Illum reports how skimming and cloning of bank cards by foreigners has become an international crime associated with the mafia. The police made two arrests last week.

KullĦadd leads with an analysis of Malta's economic progress and says the country is now in a position to make inroads in cutting the debt. It also reports that fewer MPs were absent in Parliament this year, but Opposition MPs far more absent than government MPs. It also says Simon Busuttil was not allowed to speak in Parliament on Tuesday on Chris Said's motion calling for an investigation of all public officers against whom allegations were made by Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Malta's newspapers will not be published tomorrow, Christmas Day.