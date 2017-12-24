They said it in The Sunday Times of Malta

In the first of a two-part feature Anthony Manduca lists some of the comments and controversial statements made during interviews with The Sunday Times of Malta in 2017.

"I am for euthanasia. I am for divorce. I am for gay marriage. I am for everything. I am against abortion but I think it is something personal and should be decided by the person, not by a government"

- PN Candidate Salvu Mallia contrasting his liberal views with his party’s more conservative policies, January 8.

"In recent history Iraq was invaded once and twice over, with a promise that ‘now you will be free’, and now this is the result. Many say: ‘We can’t take this any more. We don’t see any future’"

- Fr Joseph Cassar, country director of the Jesuit Refugee Service in Iraq, speaking about the suffering of the Iraqi people at the hands of the so-called Islamic State, January 22.

"We believe Europe’s Christian roots have to be safeguarded"

- Hungarian Justice Minister László Trócsányi on the need for an open debate on the integration of Muslim migrants in Europe, January 29.

"Every pastoral action has to be in line with Church doctrine but it cannot ignore the complexity of human situations. Amoris Laetitia is based on sound Christian doctrine and sound pastoral practice"

- Archbishop Charles Scicluna defending the Maltese bishops’ guidelines allowing divorced Catholics who remarry to receive communion, which followed Pope Francis’ exhortation Amoris Laetitia, February 5.

"Daphne’s blog is the least problematic, because she is identifiable. I do not agree with her style because she crosses the red line on what is ethical and respectable journalism"

- Justice Minister Owen Bonnici denying that the new press law was intended to impact Daphne Caruana Galizia’s blog, February 26.

"We can’t only reach certain sectors. We have to reach everyone. Right now, many people don’t even know where the theatre is"

- Manoel Theatre CEO Elizabeth Ebejer speaking about her main priority shortly after being appointed to head the national theatre, March 5.

"I will not keep my mouth shut because of a donation, and this is the true political earthquake that happened this week"

- PN leader Simon Busuttil, who called on the Auditor-General to investigate the ITS land deal between the government and the db Group, amid allegations that this company funded the PN, March 12.

"In Malta, civil society is moved when it affects them directly. On the whole we tend to be fairly complacent as a society. It takes a lot of moving"

- Outgoing director general of the Today Public Policy Institute, Martin Scicluna, on the think tank’s decision to strengthen its contribution to debates on issues of crucial importance, March 12.

"There is a tendency to want a new Dubai everywhere, but people who want to go to Dubai will go to Dubai. The ones who come here [to Malta] want to experience the distinctive character of this place"

- Europa Nostra secretary-general Sneška Quaedvlieg-Mihailović speaking about the importance of preserving Malta’s cultural heritage, March 19.

"The doctor knows the CEO is watching, so it works"

- Health Minister Chris Fearne describing how Mater Dei Hospital’s CEO has access to monitors which show how long a patient has been waiting at the emergency department, which has helped reduce patients’ waiting time, March 26.

"We tend to have a very lax attitude towards accountability"

- Auditor General Charles Deguara, April 3.

"I have a dream that no such processions are held on Good Friday proper, so that it will truly be a day of prayer"

- Gozo Bishop Mario Grech speaking at Easter on how the country’s widespread exhibitionism of Christianity does not automatically translate into strong faith, April 16.

"This is money down the drain. I find it hard to understand why the WSC would need 150 technicians"

- Malta Employers Association director general Joseph Farrugia criticising a recruitment splurge by the Water Services Corporation, April 30.

"Does the crowd always holler infavour of Barabbas rather than for what is right and proper?"

- Former PN Cabinet minister Michael Falzon on the choice before the electorate as the country prepared to go to the polls, May 7.

"There were other MPs who used to complain behind the leadership’s back but never had the guts to face the Prime Minister"

- Godfrey Farrugia, shortly after resigning from the Labour Party to become a Democratic Party candidate, May 21.

"This is something Simon and I have in common: with us, what you see is what you get"

- Kristina Chetcuti, Simon Busuttil’s partner, May 21.