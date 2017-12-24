The week at a glance - December 24, 2017

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Sufficient evidence existed for the three men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia to stand trial, a magistrate ruled. Magistrate Claire Zammit Stafrace decreed brothers Alfred (il-Fulu) and George (iċ-Ċiniż) Degiorgio and Vincent Muscat (il-Koħħu) could be placed under a bill of indictment for the October 16 car bomb murder. Dr Zammit Stafrace put off the compilation of evidence to February 1. The third day of the compilation saw two magistrates recuse themselves from the case because of possible conflicts of interest.

Defunct tidal traffic system cost €500 a day: The tidal lane traffic system in Sir Paul Boffa Avenue, Paola, which was dismantled in August, cost taxpayers an average €500 a day during the 15 months in which it was operational, the Times of Malta reported. The automated bollard system, which cost a total of €235,000, was removed in preparation for the start of works on the new multilevel intersection near the Addolorata Cemetery. It was rolled out in May 2016 as a temporary measure to mitigate rush hour traffic in the south.

Grieving father wants court expert investigated: The father of a German teenager found dead at the foot of Dingli Cliffs in July last year asked the Police Commissioner to investigate a court expert who failed to explain why his son’s body was returned to them with most organs missing. Bernd Alexander Mansholt, 53, offered a €10,000 reward to whoever provided clues about what happened to his son and another €10,000 to whoever helped him recover his son’s missing backpack. Mike Mansholt, a 17-year-old adventurer, arrived on holiday on July 8 and was found dead on July 26, 2016.

Half the Maltese fear racial, ethnic tensions: Close to half the population fears there is tension between different racial and ethnic groups, an EU agency found, with concern being highest among younger people. An analysis of data collected by Eurofound, the EU agency for the improvement of living and working conditions, shows that 49 per cent of the Maltese population believes there is “a lot” of tension between members of different racial and ethnic groups. In 2011, when the previous survey was conducted, only 36 per cent held that perception.

Motion on Daphne Caruana Galizia defeated: A motion presented in Parliament by Nationalist MP Chris Said calling for an independent board of inquiry to be appointed to investigate public officials who at any point had accusations made in their regard by murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was defeated. Government MPs moved amendments to the motion removing most of its content, and they were approved.

Schembri asked FIAU not to probe private banks, court told: A source at the Financial Intelligence Advisory Unit told slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia that Keith Schembri, the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, was calling the FIAU repeatedly asking them not to investigate private banks, particularly Pilatus Bank, a court heard. Ms Caruana Galizia’s husband, Peter, was testifying in the case instituted by his family to have Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta removed from the investigation into the murder. He said he did not know who the FIAU source was. In a government statement, Mr Schembri categorically denied any contact of any sort, let alone interference in the work of the FIAU.

John Mamo to take over as MFSA chairman: John Mamo is to become the non-executive chairman of the Malta Financial Services Authority, replacing Joe Bannister on March 31, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced. Prof. Mamo founded John Mamo and Associates, which merged with Tonna Camilleri Vassallo to form leading law firm Mamo TCV Advocates. He also served as a commercial law professor at the University of Malta and chairman of Fiat Group/Chrysler and the Hyundai Motor Co. franchise in Malta. Dr Muscat also announced that the MFSA will decide on the appointment of a new chief executive officer.

Vitals sells Malta concession in surprise move: Vitals Global Healthcare decided to sell its 30-year concession for running three State hospitals to an American operator in a surprise move that gave rise to questions, many of which remain unanswered. The government announced that Steward Health Care signed a deal with Vitals Global Healthcare for running the Gozo, St Luke’s and Karin Grech hospitals three months after it first knew about the agreement. The announcement came just 21 months after VGH signed a controversial agreement as a result of which Maltese taxpayers would pay about €2.1 billion for medical services. Steward Health Care is the largest private healthcare operator in the US, where it runs 36 hospitals employing 37,000 professionals.

“The Nationalist Party does not have a divine right to govern.”

PN leader Adrian Delia telling party supporters in Balzan that the party had to win back the people’s trust and respect in order for it to return to power.

“How can you leave the country in the hands of a coalition which is not even capable of leading the Opposition?”

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat commenting on the breakup of Forza Nazzjonali, which contested last June’s election as a joint bloc between the PN and PD.

“It’s shocking to look around you and see so much wealth, and know we still have people who don’t have enough food to eat.”

Simon Debono, bailiff of the Constantinian Order of St George and the Cross of Constantinople (Byzantium), speaking to the Times of Malta after his organisation distributed 26 tons of rice to food banks and charitable organisations in Malta.

“Jerusalem has to be the mother of all and not the lover of one. The image of Jerusalem as a mother comes from the Old Testament, and a mother never excludes any of her children.”

Fr Artemio Vítores, the guardian of the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem, speaking about US President Donald Trump’s misguided decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“Communicating consensus is not sexy for newspapers. That could be the reason for the low visibility of our work.”

Goncalo Lobo Xavier, vice president for communications of the European Economic and Social Committee, an EU institute which brings together Europe’s social partners and which prides itself on its consensus-building measures.

Recusals galore

On Monday, the online comments board exploded as pent-up punters had their say on the compilation of evidence in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.

As a general policy, court reports are not open to readers’ comments, but this story was reporting on a third attempt to be made on the morrow for getting the case off the ground after two magistrates had recused themselves and stalled the process.

Many expressed full confidence in the legal process: “I have no doubt that the Chief Judge uses his discretion and vast experience in selecting the most appropriate magistrate,” wrote one reader. “I do not have any doubt that [none] of the magistrates would recuse themselves for no reason nor that any of the lawyers representing all parties would plea for recusal if there is no real motive.”

Others were far less impressed: “The Chief Justice’s hands are tied by what Muscat and his lot have appointed to the bench,” wrote on cynic, putting the blame for the slow grinding of the wheels of justice squarely at the Prime Minister’s feet.

One admitted that another comment made his head hurt, presumably for its outrageousness

He was challenged straightaway, with a reader asking how on earth the conclusion had been reached that the judicial benches had been stuffed by Joseph Muscat and that they were all cronies.

One admitted that another comment – that the Chief Justice was following orders from the top – made his head hurt, presumably for its outrageousness.

Fools all?

Conspiracy theories came to the fore again over the sale of Vitals Global Healthcare to a US healthcare company – although they could this time be forgiven, given the suddenness and secrecy of the transaction.

The fierce online debate among readers turned quickly – as they often do – into a slanging match over corruption, contracts and transparency by the PN and PL governments.

Perhaps the quote by Abraham Lincoln, used by one reader in reference to another, will have found many nodding their agreement in relation to their own online rivals: “It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool, than to speak out and remove all doubt.”