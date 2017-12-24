X

Sunday, December 24, 2017, 20:00

Remember the most vulnerable at Christmastime - Adrian Delia

Christmas time may not be a time of happiness for some as it was when their poverty became most pronounced, so let this be a time to remember the most vulnerable, PN leader Adrian Delia said in his Christmas message.

Mrs Delia, who joined her husband in the greetings and urged the public to remember those in most need, those who would not be held by L-Istrina.

Watch Mr and Mrs Delia's Christmas message in the video linked here.

