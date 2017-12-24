President calls for respect and solidarity

Respect and solidarity are essential for everyone to feel part of society, President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca said in her Christmas message today.

She said these values were always fundamental for the Maltese, who now had to continue promoting respectful dialogue between all, including the communities and groups living on the Maltese islands, whatever their culture, beliefs, ethnicity, origin, status, sexual or political orientation.

She called for dialogues to continue to be respectful as this overcame division and united all.

Listen to the President’s message in full in the video above.