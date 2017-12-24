Police investigating new scam messages

The Police Cyber Crime Unit has launched investigations in relation to phishing messages that were received by local users over the weekend.

In a statement, the police said examples include a message claiming to be from an international supermarket chain offering gift vouchers, and e-mail messages received from a global bank with a local presence, about unread notifications.

"A closer look at the links contained in the messages reveals that these are not genuine. It is important to ignore such messages and to refrain from divulging personal details through these forms," the police stressed.