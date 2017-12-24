Police Commissioner's Christmas message: 'I'm staying put'
He faced calls to go after Daphne Caruana Galizia murder
Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar has made it a point in his Christmas message to the corps to stress that he isn't going anywhere.
Mr Cutajar faced calls for his resignation or dismissal in the wake of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder and a subsequent botched press conference.
But buoyed by the arraignment of three men who stand accused of the murder, Mr Cutajar says he will stay in the saddle for as long as he is in good health and enjoys the support of his family, the corps and the government.
Mr Cutajar does not make reference to the blogger's murder but highlights police work over the past year during the general election and Malta's EU presidency, as well as a record drugs haul.
See video above..
