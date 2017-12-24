Meet inspirational Katriel Zahra

Meet Katriel Zahra, one of the 'stars' of this year's l-Istrina on Boxing Day.

He has lived in hospitals for much of his young life, having suffered a stroke when he was just three years old.

He has a rare form of Lupus, so rare, there are only 12 known cases worldwide.

It's tough. He has lost his teeth, and his hair. But he is undaunted and wants to become a hairdresser.

He has accepted his plight and is happy with life. He also wants to have a family.

See the inspirational interview on video above, and please help L-Istrina, which will be broadcast on all local TV stations on Boxing Day from Noon to midnight.