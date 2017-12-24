Major drug haul from near Sea Passenger Terminal
A major drug overhaul was made by the police from near the Sea Passenger Terminal this evening.
The police confirmed the catch but did not have more information.
Sources said that some 150 kilogrammes of drugs have been confiscated.
