Father and son remanded in custody over alleged case of usury

Two suspected loan sharks will be spending Christmas behind bars after a Magistrates’ Court this morning turned down their request for bail.

They were arraigned over charges of having demanded excessive rates of interest, almost driving their victim to commit suicide.

Anthony Galea, 55, and his 26-year old son Gilbert, both residing at Żurrieq, were taken to court under arrest after their allegedly long-suffering victim finally confessed to the police how a loan of some €7,500 led to exorbitant repayment claims, even reaching €220,000.

The two alleged money lenders pleaded not guilty to having charged excessive rates of interest as well as with having threatened their debtor causing him to fear violence.

The court, presided over by magistrate Grazio Mercieca, heard how the victim had ended up in such a desperate situation, faced with a demand for some €220,000, that at one point he had even contemplated taking his own life. The sum claimed was eventually reduced to €150,000.

The court turned down the request for bail and remanded both men in custody.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Alfred Abela were defence counsel. Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared parte civile.