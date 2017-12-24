Forgive and love each other, Archbishop says in Christmas message

The story of Christmas still bears a message relevant to today, Archbishop Charles Scicluna says in his Christmas message to the Maltese nation.

Speaking from near the Cathedral of Mdina, where a Neapolitan crib has been set up, Archbishop Scicluna says the rationale behind Neapolitan cribs is that the Christ event did not only take place 2,000 years ago, but is endlessly renewed in every culture and in every environment.

“My wish for all of us this Christmas is that Jesus truly enters in our hearts with his consolation but also with his precious word. He invites us to forgive each other, to love each other more, and to see his presence in our brothers and sisters, especially those who need our love and care in a special way.”

Listen to the Archbishop’s message in the video above or read it in Maltese or English in the pdf links below.