X

Closing in:

Advert
Sunday, December 24, 2017, 21:26

Appreciate the gift of Christmas, Gozo bishop says in Christmas message

In his Christmas message, Gozo bishop Mario Grech called on the people to appreciate Christmas - the gift of the birth of baby Jesus, the transformation of God to man.

Listen to the bishop's speech in the video above.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Police Commissioner's Christmas message: 'I'm staying put'

  2. Kappara roundabout is open for vehicles

  3. Three treated after heating appliance sparks fire in Birkirkara...

  4. Important gene find in local ALS study

  5. Hillman put on State payroll two weeks after election

  6. Shooting victim out of ITU, police hope he can help resolve...

  7. Government informed of Vitals sale talks three months ago

  8. History students show lack of essential historial and...

  9. Father and son remanded in custody over alleged case of usury

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-12-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed