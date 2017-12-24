Appreciate the gift of Christmas, Gozo bishop says in Christmas message
In his Christmas message, Gozo bishop Mario Grech called on the people to appreciate Christmas - the gift of the birth of baby Jesus, the transformation of God to man.
Listen to the bishop's speech in the video above.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.