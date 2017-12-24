Photo of the week
Some Christmas crackers use a chemical called silver fulminate which is a very shock-sensitive substance. The cracker contains two long, narrow strips of cardboard, one of which is painted with some silver fulminate and the other contains a sandpaper-like material. When two people pull on each side of the cracker, these two pieces of cardboard come in contact with each other and the friction from the abrasive side detonates the silver fulminate, giving that popping sound.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.