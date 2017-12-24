X

Closing in:

Advert
Sunday, December 24, 2017, 00:01

Photo of the week

Photo: CC0 Public DomainPhoto: CC0 Public Domain

Some Christmas crackers use a chemical called silver fulminate which is a very shock-sensitive substance. The cracker contains two long, narrow strips of cardboard, one of which is painted with some silver fulminate and the other contains a sandpaper-like material. When two people pull on each side of the cracker, these two pieces of cardboard come in contact with each other and the friction from the abrasive side detonates the silver fulminate, giving that popping sound.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Reuters pictures of the year - 2017

  2. Charles Dickens did not invent Christmas – but his seasonal...

  3. Heralding the Word of God with the crib

  4. Our taste buds at Christmas

  5. Myth Debunked: Feeling cold in Malta

  6. Photo of the week

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-12-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed