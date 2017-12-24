Ryanair honoured gift voucher

The letter entitled ‘Airline failed to honour gift voucher’ by Eddy Privitera, (The Sunday Times of Malta, December 17), wrongly claimed that a customer was “fleeced” by Ryanair not honouring his gift voucher.

As Mr Privitera has noted, he initially did not redeem his €100 voucher when booking his flight from Malta to Athens. However, he subsequently arranged with Ryanair’s Customer Service team (via Live Chat) to have the voucher allocated to his booking, and €100 refunded accordingly.

Mr Privitera was advised that this had been done, and acknowledged it with thanks on March 31, (by Live Chat).

The claim that Ryanair has not honoured his gift voucher is therefore clearly untrue, as Mr Privitera has been allowed to use his voucher, and indeed has done so – and is aware he has done so.