I refer to the article ‘Church schools: a worthwhile investment for the country’ by Fr Charles Mallia, (The Sunday Times of Malta, December 17).

It is not our policy to engage in futile polemics with third parties as regards the audit reports issued by the National Audit Office.

At this stage however, and especially since this Office’s credibility is being questioned, we can only state that certain comments made by Fr Charles Mallia are neither fair nor factually correct.

Our main concern regarding this audit was that substantial payments from public funds were made without the necessary verifications being carried out.