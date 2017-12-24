An illogical decision

Marlene Farrugia. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina. Right: Adrian Delia. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The decision by the Nationalist Party executive to dissolve the agreement which created Forza Nazzjonali because it did not win the required majority to form a government is baseless and illogical.

Although the aim behind putting up a united front was to make it more possible to be in government, the reason why Forza Nazzjonali was formed went beyond achieving power. The fight against corruption and for transparency and good governance is as real today as it was before the general election.

Why Adrian Delia decided to go it alone, rather than continue the coalition with the Democratic Party, which has two MPs in Parliament, is bewildering. The majority of those who voted for Marlene Farrugia and Godfrey Farrugia were Nationalists who believed in Forza Nazzjonali. To promote the common good we have to work together and not in isolation.

The dream and vision that Simon Busuttil and Marlene Farrugia, as former leaders of their respective parties, had, was one in the making. Yes, it required guts and self-sacrifice, going beyond what is partisan and looking at a common goal.

The fact that they were defeated badly at the polls does in no way prove that what was started should cease. What was in the national interest six months ago is still so today.

The PN’s decision to move on its own is a step backwards. As Marlene Farrugia rightly commented after the decision to split, “Forza Nazzjonali is a mindset”. As the saying goes ‘United we stand. Divided we fall’. Though each party is autonomous, working together would help bring about better results and strengthen the Opposition’s agenda.

The way forward in today’s liberal democracy is cooperation and not isolation. The Social Democrats in Germany, for example, who formerly had decided not to work with Angela Merkel’s CDU, have now opted to join a coalition with Merkel’s party because it is the only reasonable way forward.

The decision by the PN executive committee has brought about a split and in no way encourages unity. How unfortunate! Is this the ‘New Way’?