A Christmas to remember

Christmas brings a multitude of opportunities to spend valuable time with our loved ones, friends and colleagues. It is a time when we can embrace our love and appreciation for one another and take the opportunity to thank all those who have been there to support us and be there for us when we need it.

This time brings many people together and there’s a good feeling around for most of us. We hear ourselves say: “If only Christmas could be all year long!” Kids say this, as they want endless holidays. However, many adults also long for this time.

Indeed, we first need to understand what the true meaning of Christmas is. Only then can we feel the real happiness of Christmas and keep the candle burning all year long. One way of remembering Christmas time is to make the days special for all the family. We can try to have a different Christmas this year by organising activities that we can remember all along the year.

Apart from decorating the Christmas tree with angels, balls, ribbons, ornaments and lights, you can add a personalised touch and transform the Christmas tree into a gratitude tree. Ask the whole family to write down their messages of gratitude and hang them on the branches to show their love and appreciation for each family member. It will be fun to open all the secret messages to see how much you are appreciated by others and keep them to remember all year long.

We have such great family moments, which we capture through photos, but talking about them would be even better. Sit down with the family and write up the great moments of 2017. This will build over years, which can then be shared through generations.

Gather up as a family to catch up on some good Christmas holiday classic reads. Make sure everyone has a turn to pick their favourite Christmas book and to read it aloud for the whole family to enjoy. Some popular holiday classics you can read include How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Polar Express, The Night Before Christmas, A Christmas Carol and the popular teen novel The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.

Light holiday walks are a great way to get into the holiday spirit, while enjoying the invigorating winter air and spectacular holiday lights on display around. This will make you feel good and does wonders to your health too.

Christmas can be different by giving back to others. Volunteering can be a great way to help others. This includes visiting an elderly home, helping out at the local council or church events, handing out homemade foods, buying thoughtful gifts or a bouquet of flowers for an elder person living alone.

Above all this Christmas can be different in dealing with leftover foods. There are loads of sayings on Christmas and food:

“To have good health throughout the next year, eat an apple on Christmas Eve.” “Eat plum pudding on Christmas and avoid losing a friend before next Christmas.” “If you refuse a mince pie at Christmas dinner, you will have bad luck for the coming day.” “You will have as many happy months in the coming year, as the number of houses you eat mince pies in during Christmastime.”

Obviously one cannot take these sayings literally. So, while we enjoy Christmas traditional foods, the key is moderation and safe storage of leftovers, so as not to waste food and turn them into other meal options.

I take this opportunity to wish everyone all the best for Christmas and a healthy 2018.

Dr Charmaine Gauci is Superintendent of Public Health.