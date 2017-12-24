‘Women and Diabetes’ seminar

The Outpatients Department and Health Promotion Unit at the Gozo General Hospital organised a seminar entitled ‘Women and Diabetes’. Consultant surgeon and vascular specialist Rachel Abela spoke on the complications of diabetes, while resident specialist endocrinology Josephine Bigeni dealt with optimal blood glucose control.

Consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Khalid El-Nahhal discussed the implications of diabetes in various gynaecological scenarios. The seminar was also addressed by Bertha Cardona, a mother of a diabetic youth, giving a first-hand experience on the topic.

The well-attended meeting was sponsored by Vitals Global Healthcare, Sanofi and Novo Nordisk.