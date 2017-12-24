Inspire’s special campaign

Inspire Foundation organised a special campaign at Arkadia Complex in Victoria. The theme of the campaign was ‘Labels Are for Clothes Not People’. The aim of the campaign was to raise awareness regarding social inclusion.

The organisers kicked off the campaign with a drawing competition for schoolchildren within the Gozo College of schools.

The winning drawing by Audrey Micallef of Fontana, who attends Victoria Primary, was printed on 2,000 cotton bags that were distributed for free to shoppers at Arkadia. Those people using and re-using the bags directly or indirectly become the ambassadors of the ‘inclusion’ message so long as the bag lasts.

As part of the campaign, volunteers were on hand to help out Arkadia shoppers pack their groceries, thus highlighting the importance of volunteering.

The event was supported by the Gozo Ministry’s NGO Assistance Scheme, a funding programme for voluntary organisations in Gozo.