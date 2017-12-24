X

Closing in:

Advert
Sunday, December 24, 2017, 00:01

Għammar Hill afforestation

The Gozo Ministry, through the Eco-Gozo Directorate and the afforestation section of Xewkija Experimental Farm, embarked on an afforestation project at Għammar Hill, opposite Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary. Through this project the hill will be planted with typical indigenous trees. Present for the tree planting event were Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary rector Fr Gerald Buhagiar and his assistant Fr Dominic Sultana.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. ‘Women and Diabetes’ seminar

  2. Għammar Hill afforestation

  3. Christmas log raises money for Puttinu

  4. Festive activity

  5. Christmas blessing

  6. Inspire’s special campaign

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-12-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed