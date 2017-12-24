Għammar Hill afforestation
The Gozo Ministry, through the Eco-Gozo Directorate and the afforestation section of Xewkija Experimental Farm, embarked on an afforestation project at Għammar Hill, opposite Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary. Through this project the hill will be planted with typical indigenous trees. Present for the tree planting event were Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary rector Fr Gerald Buhagiar and his assistant Fr Dominic Sultana.
