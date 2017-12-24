Festive activity
A social activity, entitled ‘Festa ta’ Ferħ’, was held at Gozo General Hospital last Sunday. The activity opened with the celebration of Mass by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech, assisted by one of the hospital’s chaplains, Fr Joe Cardona. The hospital’s choir and the Piccole Stelle and the Levita Laurentius choirs entertained patients with carol singing. Father Christmas distributed gifts and sweets to the delight of all, especially the young ones. During the activity people were urged to donate blood.
