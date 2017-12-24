X

Closing in:

Sunday, December 24, 2017, 00:01

Christmas log raises money for Puttinu

Puttinu Cares Gozo chairman Carmel Camilleri cut a Christmas log, sponsored by David’s Bakery, in the presence of Puttinu Cares Gozo committee members and volunteers. More than €1,600 was raised in aid of Puttinu Cares through donations made by people visiting Arkadia Complex in Victoria.

