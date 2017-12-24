Christmas blessing
A special Christmas event for children was held at St Anthony church, Għajnsielem. Fr Guardian Joe Caruana, OFM, blessed Baby Jesus statuettes and cribs brought over by children. Fr Caruana urged children to keep this tradition alive and cherish Christian values.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.