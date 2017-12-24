X

Closing in:

Sunday, December 24, 2017, 00:01

Christmas blessing

A special Christmas event for children was held at St Anthony church, Għajnsielem. Fr Guardian Joe Caruana, OFM, blessed Baby Jesus statuettes and cribs brought over by children. Fr Caruana urged children to keep this tradition alive and cherish Christian values.

