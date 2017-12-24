X

Closing in:

Sunday, December 24, 2017, 11:00

Nicolè's book presentation at Juventus Club Malta Cuore Bianconero

Fabio Nicolè (centre) addressing a news conference.

Italian coach Fabio Nicolè, son of former Juventus and Italy legend Bruno, unveiled his new book about his own father at the Juventus Club Malta Cuore Bianconero, yesterday. 

During a news conference, Fabio was asked about his father's experiences as a player which saw him featured on the field with the likes of Omar Sivori, Giampiero Boniperti and John Charles, some of Juventus' best every players. 

Despite the competition he faced against such big names to earn a spot in the team, Bruno still enjoyed an impressive average of a goal per game.

Most of all, however, he is still Italy's youngest player ever to net a brace and he is still the youngest member of the Azzurri to put on the armband. 

After his stint at Juventus, Bruno moved to Roma, a move which according to his son Fabio it was a bit disappointing since he had to leave such a huge club, for his father, despite claiming the Coppa Italia with the club from the capital. 

While Bruno made his footballing debut at 16, he retired at the tenure age of 27 in order to dedicate more time to his family. 

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, Fabio accompanied players and members from the Fgura United nursery to the Rainbow Ward, where with great pleasure, the children had the opportunity to receive Christmas presents from the club members.  

 

