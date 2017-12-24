Stretta craft beer rated number one in Malta

This month, local craft beer brand Stretta celebrates both the anniversary of its very first sale and its rise to top ranking for craftbeers in Malta, on the beer information website ratebeer.com.

Last Christmas, Stretta launched its first craft beer, an Indian pale ale inspired by Malta, the local legends of Strait Street and a passion for the art and science of brewing.

Local brewer John Borg Barthet initially created his top-rated beer at home, inviting family and friends to try different variations of recipes until he found the perfect flavoured brew.

Since then Stretta has continued to grow, taking the Maltese craft beer market by storm and introducing a second beer under the Stretta brand name. Its two flavours, the Indian Pale Ale No. 1 and the Transatlantic Pale Ale Mużajk, have been rated first and second best beers in Malta on ratebeer.com.

The small Maltese company has big plans

After garnering rave reviews, widespread recognition and a loyal following of beer lovers, Stretta earned the attention of major distribution company P. Cutajar & Co., which has since championed the local brand, distributing the beer to bars and restaurants around the island.

As investment and new opportunities continue to roll in, the small Maltese company that started in a basement now has big plans for the future and plans to play a pivotal role in the burgeoning local craft beer movement.