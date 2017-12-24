New distributor for Nestlé drinks

Vivian Corporation will be appointed local distributor for the Nestea and San Pellegrino Sparkling Fruit Beverages from January 1.

The Nestea brand, which has been around since 1948, will have a new look in its packaging, addressing the new consumer trends in iced tea consumption.

For trade enquiries, call Nestlé Malta Customer Care Centre on Freephone 8007 2209 or Vivian Corporation on freephone 8007 3101.