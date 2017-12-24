Festive cheers at Risette

Risette’s stylish interior

Apple mousse with salted caramel and speculoos

Risette, the new flagship restaurant at Casa Ellul in Valletta, provides a genuine foodie escape. The fine-dining restaurant is an extension to the boutique hotel, upholding the class and elegance that Casa Ellul is renowned for.

Executive chef Andrew Borg and his team have worked hard to create a seasonal menu to celebrate the festive season in gastronomic style, taking guests on an engaging local and global food journey aimed to ensure that every palette is satisfied.

From teasers of foie gras, rabbit liver parfait and home-made agnolotti, the menu is paired by Risette’s sommelier who selects the finest wines and champagnes to accompany the food on offer.

The menu crafted for New Year’s Eve will feature Risette’s signature apple mousse and salted caramel speculoos for dessert, guaranteeing to complement the festive menu in the best way possible.

Risette is open between noon and 2pm for lunch and from 6.30pm and 9pm (last orders) for dinner at Casa Ellul, 81, Old Theatre Street, Valletta. Reservations are advisable and can be made on 2122 4821 or via e-mail at [email protected]. For more information, visit www.risette.com.mt.