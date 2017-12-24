Form celebrates 70th anniversary

The Form showroom in Valley Road, Msida.

Form has just celebrated its 70 years in business with an event at its showroom in Valley Road, Msida. The event combined Form quality furniture, a tasting of premium Marsovin wines as well as an exhibition of paintings by Marc England.

“Our 70th anniversary was the perfect occasion to celebrate what we’ve achieved so far but to also welcome a refreshed look and feel for Form,” said Julian Galea, head of sales at Form.

“Having just rebranded, we wanted to invite our clients and friends to show all the hard work we’ve been up to these past few months. We are constantly striving to innovate and develop our brand both in terms of our image as well as our product offering and we are very excited to welcome this new era of Form.”

Form’s product portfolio today covers a diverse and versatile range of furniture and furnishings for all areas of the home and this is why they added ‘Homemakers’ to their logo. They also added ‘since 1947’ to emphasise their heritage.

“We have been at this for a long time and a wealth of knowledge and experience has fortunately been passed down from generation to generation,” Galea continued.

The presence of internationally-recognised brands such as Natuzzi Italia, Rimadesio, Jesse, Euromobil, Dunlopillo as well as a number of upcoming and own brands is a commitment on the part of Form to offer choices that are top quality, value for money and a guarantee of serious after-sales service.

“Our commitment to our customers is our top priority,” concluded Galea.

You can follow Form’s story on Facebook and Instagram @Form.Malta. For more information contact Stephanie Ganado on [email protected].