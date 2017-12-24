M.Sc in Sport Business Management

Eman Camilleri

Eman Camilleri has been awarded a Master of Science in Sport Business Management with distinction by Sheffield Hallam University. During his year in Sheffield, Camilleri worked alongside leading sport business practitioners from both the university and the English Institute of Sport, learning about the industry’s best practices at both amateur and professional levels.

He commented: “Sport is renowned as one of the world’s most valuable, healthy and influential industries. It has always been an important part of my life, and as I grew older I took further interest in the business side of my passion. This course has given me a better insight into the business aspects of sport, and equipped me with valuable knowledge that I hope to be able to apply to the Maltese sports industry and community.”

Camilleri’s studies were supported by a Malta Sport Scholarship offered by the Education Ministry.