X

Closing in:

Advert
Sunday, December 24, 2017, 00:01

MMLA president lectures IMLI students

Malta Maritime Law Association (MMLA) president Ann Fenech recently delivered a set of lectures on the role of the local and international maritime law practitioner to students at the International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI). Dr Fenech, managing partner and head of the Marine Litigation Department of Fenech & Fenech Advocates in Malta, is pictured with the students at the IMLI centre hosted at the University of Malta’s Msida campus.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Opportunity to boost your digital skills on the job

  2. BOV awards for engineering students

  3. Maltese participants in Seville workshop on design of smart...

  4. International meetings on nutrition topics

  5. MMLA president lectures IMLI students

  6. M.Sc in Sport Business Management

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-12-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed