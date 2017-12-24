MMLA president lectures IMLI students
Malta Maritime Law Association (MMLA) president Ann Fenech recently delivered a set of lectures on the role of the local and international maritime law practitioner to students at the International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI). Dr Fenech, managing partner and head of the Marine Litigation Department of Fenech & Fenech Advocates in Malta, is pictured with the students at the IMLI centre hosted at the University of Malta’s Msida campus.
